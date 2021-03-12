 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce we expect PCAOB completion by Friday April 2, 2021; A FORM 10 filing with the SEC right after the completion, and we expect to go OTC Market’s CURRENT INFORMATION on or about June 1st, 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to announce we expect PCAOB completion by Friday April 2, 2021; A FORM 10 filing with the SEC right after the PCAOB audit completion, and we expect to go OTC Market’s CURRENT INFORMATION on  or about June 1st, 2021

Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director of ACCR, is so proud to announce our Corporate History.  “It has taken me over 20 years to bring our Company’s first ever PCAOB audit to a winding close.”

What a Story!!!

1. In 1999, I liked the Symbol:  ACCR so I started buying like CRAZY as a kid and eventually became a 10% Shareholder by 2007...I’m not done.  I keep on buying like fool through present day in 2021.

1a. Clawed our way out of a toxic death spiral floorless debenture.

2. Learned all SEC laws and FL statutes  from 2005-2013

3. ACCR FOUGHT SEC LAWYERS AND WON in 2012/2013

4. 2 FINRA Daily lists on September 6, 2018 and May 6, 2020

5. Director gets disabled Aug 2020 and Wife develops CANCER DEC 2020.

6. PATENT PENDING FOR https://www.clonesbydrones.com

7. BECOMES A CLEAN SHELL 2021.

8. PCAOB AUDIT NEAR COMPLETION April 2nd, 2021.

9. FORM 10 and 60 day review back and forth commentary

10. Once declared effective, per OTC MARKETS will remove that RED STOP SIGN and make ACCR a PINK CURRENT COMPANY, with no additional forms and fees.  It’s not over yet…now we go before the SEC… FORM 10 will happen right after the PCAOB audit is officially over and prepared.

ESTIMATED PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:  On or around June 1st, 2021.

Just keep believing in me, and I will get us there…

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACCR/security

NO PUMP
NO PROMOTION
NO DILUTION
NO INSIDER DUMPING

GO ACCR!!!

Patrick
Director of ACCR

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. 

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

