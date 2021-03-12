windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full placement with gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,4 million

Munich, March 12, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) has successfully completed the placement of the new shares from the capital increase, which was resolved by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board on March 05, 2021. The capital increase was accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG. Through the placement of all 1,098,207 new no-par value bearer shares with a pro-rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each, and dividend entitlement as from January 1, 2020 ("New Shares"), gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,427,669.10 were generated based on the placement price of EUR 1.30 per New Share. As a result of this capital increase, the Company's share capital was increased to EUR 12,080,280.00. The high demand for the New Shares offered in the private placement reflects the confidence that investors have in the long-term development of the Company and in windeln.de's business model.

The New Shares with ISIN DE000WNDL128 / WKN WNDL12 are expected to be delivered to the investors with a value date as from March 24, 2021 as shares not admitted to trading on the stock market. These are to be included in the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2021 on the basis of a securities prospectus yet to be published, which is currently being prepared in the context of the admission of the new shares created from the capital increase of October 2020.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to further strengthen the capital base of the Company. In addition, measures to reduce costs, and the establishment of further sales channels and net working capital required for growth in China, will be financed.













Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75

email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk

