 

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full placement with gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.03.2021, 16:04  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full placement with gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,4 million

12.03.2021 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 12, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) has successfully completed the placement of the new shares from the capital increase, which was resolved by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board on March 05, 2021. The capital increase was accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG. Through the placement of all 1,098,207 new no-par value bearer shares with a pro-rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each, and dividend entitlement as from January 1, 2020 ("New Shares"), gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,427,669.10 were generated based on the placement price of EUR 1.30 per New Share. As a result of this capital increase, the Company's share capital was increased to EUR 12,080,280.00. The high demand for the New Shares offered in the private placement reflects the confidence that investors have in the long-term development of the Company and in windeln.de's business model.

The New Shares with ISIN DE000WNDL128 / WKN WNDL12 are expected to be delivered to the investors with a value date as from March 24, 2021 as shares not admitted to trading on the stock market. These are to be included in the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2021 on the basis of a securities prospectus yet to be published, which is currently being prepared in the context of the admission of the new shares created from the capital increase of October 2020.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to further strengthen the capital base of the Company. In addition, measures to reduce costs, and the establishment of further sales channels and net working capital required for growth in China, will be financed.





 

Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75
email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk

 


12.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL201
WKN: WNDL20
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175338

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175338  12.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175338&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: windeln.de AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full placement with gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,4 million DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full placement with gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,4 million 12.03.2021 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt mit der HÜPPE GmbH führenden europäischen Anbieter von Badezimmerausstattung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit sehr guten vorläufigen Geschäftsjahreszahlen 2020 - EBITDA des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: FRM_Freeman Gold Corp. bestätigt und erweitert historische Goldmineralisierung und schließt ...
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG acquires more residential property in Berlin's outskirts
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces very good preliminary numbers for financial year 2020 - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erreicht gemäß vorläufiger Zahlen den Forecast für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Zahlung einer Dividende von EUR 0,98 pro Aktie vorgesehen
Freeman Gold publiziert zusätzliche positive Resultate vom Explorationsprogramm 2020.
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE schließt 10 % Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab - Vollplatzierung mit Bruttoemissionserlös von 1,4 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
16:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE schließt 10 % Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab - Vollplatzierung mit Bruttoemissionserlös von 1,4 Mio. Euro
09.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
05.03.21
windeln.de besorgt sich frisches Geld
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de beschließt unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten Kapitals eine Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss im Umfang von bis zu 10 Prozent (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de resolves on capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights of up to 10 percent using the authorized capital
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de beschließt unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten Kapitals eine Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss im Umfang von bis zu 10 Prozent
26.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
26.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
1.112
windeln.de AG
01.03.21
5
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: gibt vorläufige Finanzzahlen für 2020 mit Umsatzwachstum von 8,6% und mode