 

Hurco Announces Cash Dividend & Share Repurchase Program

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: HURC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 29, 2021. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

Also, today, Hurco announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program in an aggregate amount of up to $7.0 million. Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market or through privately-negotiated transactions from time to time through March 10, 2023, subject to applicable laws and regulations. The program may be amended, suspected or discontinued at any time and does not commit Hurco to repurchase any shares of common stock.

Michael Doar, Executive Chairman, stated, “Hurco’s dividend and share repurchase program announcements today reinforce the company’s balanced approach to capital allocation strategy – a strategy that prioritizes accretive growth and strategic acquisitions, but also recognizes the importance of a strong balance sheet and liquidity position and the ability to return value to shareholders, when appropriate. We remain committed to evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities and continue to believe that economic downturns represent an opportunity to acquire businesses, at great value.”

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control (“CNC”) machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company’s brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company’s customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com

