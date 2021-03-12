 

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 16:20  |  32   |   |   

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
Date of dealing 2021-03-11
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
  Long Short
  Number   (%) Number   (%)
(1) Relevant securities 1,973,197.00 1.53    
(2) Derivatives (other than options)        
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell        
Total 1,973,197.00 1.53    
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
  Number   (%) Number   (%)
(1) Relevant securities    
 

(2) Derivatives (other than options) 		   
 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 		   
Total    


Ap20

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales
 

Purchase/sale 		 

Number of relevant securities 		 

Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 5,000 USD 221.9858
Purchase 5,000 USD 221.9453
Purchase 5,000 USD 222.0200
Purchase 5,000 USD 222.2150
Purchase 20,000 USD 223.8991
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,

e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction

(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) 		Price per unit

(Note 5)
       
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
             
  1. Exercising
Product name,

e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
     
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction

(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
     


Ap21

2.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosure 2021-03-12
Contact name James Gange
Telephone number 212 446 4029
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected  
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE KEY INFORMATION Name …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross ...
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...