

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.03.2021 / 16:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Last name(s): von Moltke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares as replacement for forfeited compensation components of a former employer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.314 EUR 34242.48 EUR 10.4875 EUR 30906.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.3956 EUR 65149.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

