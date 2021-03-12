 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James
Last name(s): von Moltke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Delivery of shares as replacement for forfeited compensation components of a former employer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.314 EUR 34242.48 EUR
10.4875 EUR 30906.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.3956 EUR 65149.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64986  12.03.2021 



Diskussion: Deutsche Bank vor neuem All-Time-High
Wertpapier


