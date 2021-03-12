DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bernard Looney
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BP p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.1525
97
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|
97
£3.1525
£305.79
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 March 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
12.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1175344 12.03.2021
|Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare