Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant Effort, Reinforcing Commitment to Black Women-Owned Businesses Across the U.S.

As an extension of its Strivers Initiative, Mastercard kicks off its virtual, multi-city educational road show in partnership with Create & Cultivate, the women’s online community and digital platform, to drive awareness on the state of women and minority-owned businesses in four cities across the U.S. and launched a grant contest in collaboration with Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund built by women of color for women of color, to award grants to Black women-owned businesses with an emphasis in road show cities.

The Strivers road show will stop in four cities, starting with Los Angeles on Saturday, March 13th, and continue in Atlanta, New York and New Orleans. Each event will include local small business experts, community members and small business owners to drive a dialogue around the needs of Black women business owners in that city, closing with a virtual shopping segment highlighting local businesses.

“We’ve heard firsthand from many Black women-owned businesses of the devastating effect of the pandemic, forcing them to close doors or suspend business for months on end. Couple that with the systemic barriers they’ve had to overcome in the first place to get to where they are and it’s clear this is an issue that needs to be addressed,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP Marketing and Communications in North America for Mastercard. “We’re committed to fostering dialogue and taking action to support the economic progress of Black, female business owners in cities across America ensuring they have access to the funding and digital resources needed to grow and thrive.”

In Los Angeles, Fearless Fund, in partnership with Mastercard, awarded two local Black women business owners, Megan Smith of Megan Renee and Angela Stevens of Conscious Curls, each with a Priceless Surprise of $10,000 grant to help support and grow their business. From a sustainable clothing line that embodies strength, confidence and unapologetic femininity, to a high-quality hair extensions line that empowers and educates women on the beauty of hair, while donating to various organizations, these women are not only running businesses, they are giving back and supporting their communities.