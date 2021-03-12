 

Harvia Plc’s Annual Report including Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2020 is published

Harvia Plc stock exchange release March 12, 2021, 5:30 pm EET


Harvia's Annual Report 2020 has been published and can be found on the company website at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/results-reports/.

Annual Report includes the Board of Directors Report and the Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements. Harvia’s Annual Report includes also a Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2020.

For the first time, Harvia publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF Financial Statements have been assured by the auditor.

All of the documents are attached to this release as a PDF file and the Annual Report also as an XHTML file. The documents are also available in Finnish and in English on Harvia’s website at https://harviagroup.com/.


Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

