 

Borregaard ASA Repurchase of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 16:37  |  19   |   |   

12.03.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has in the period from 10 March up to and including 12 March in total purchased 40,000 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 171.52 per share.

By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share repurchase programme by repurchasing 250,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 457,196 of own shares, corresponding to 0.46% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Please refer to appendix for further details. The appendices can also be viewed on www.newsweb.no.


Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3.

 

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA Repurchase of own shares 12.03.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock. Borregaard has in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross ...
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
26.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
25.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
24.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
24.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Trade subject to notification – shares for employees 2021
23.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
22.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares
19.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Initiation of share repurchase programme
18.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper
16.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Share options issued