Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom U.S Income & Growth Fund (TSX: BUA.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit

Class A Class U April 30, 2021 May 17, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03 May 31, 2021 June 15, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03 June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03 July 30, 2021 August 16, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03 August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03 September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.03 US$0.03

Since the Fund’s inception in March 2013, the Fund has paid cash distributions of C$4.73 per Class A Unit and US$4.73 per Class U Unit.

Class A unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing Class A unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enrol in this DRIP.

