Health Logic Interactive Inc. Announces NEX Trading Date, Debt Conversion Transactions and Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Logic Interactive Inc. (formerly FanLogic Interactive Inc.) (the "Corporation") announces that, given the recent announcement that the Alberta Securities Commission has revoked its previously issued cease trade order in respect of the Corporation’s securities, and the completion the TSX Venture Exchange review, the TSX Venture Exchange subsequently lifted its trading suspension on the Corporation’s common shares which will be reinstated for trading effective March 15, 2021.   The Corporation also announces that it intends to convert certain debt of the Corporation and its subsidiary into equity of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set out herein.

Trading on NEX

As previously announced, the Corporation officially changed its name to “Health Logic Interactive Inc.”, changed its trading symbol to CHIP, and consolidated all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares outstanding prior to the consolidation (resulting in 7,397,440 post-consolidations common shares being outstanding). The existing share certificates representing the pre-consolidation common shares issued under the former name of FanLogic Interactive Inc. will need to be exchanged for new post-consolidation common shares under the name Health Logic Interactive Inc. Each registered shareholder has previously been provided with a Transmittal Letter to complete and return to the Corporation's transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

The common shares of the Corporation will be reinstated for trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the name change and consolidation will be effective for trading purposes on the NEX, commencing at the opening of trading on March 15, 2021 with the common shares of the Corporation trading under the new trading symbol "CHIP".

Conversion of First Promissory Notes

The Corporation also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the holders of an aggregate of $200,000 principal amount of secured, convertible promissory notes (the "First Notes") previously issued by the Corporation have agreed to convert the principal and interest owing under such notes into 4,612,822 units ("First Note Units") of the Corporation, a deemed price of $0.05 per First Note Unit (for aggregate consideration of $230,641), in full and final settlement of all principal ($200,000) and interest ($30,641) outstanding under such notes. Each First Note Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("First Note Warrant"), with each such First Note Warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance for one additional Common Share of the Corporation at a price equal to $0.10 per share.

