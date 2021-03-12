 

Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date   Payment Date   Distribution per unit
         
April 30, 2021   May 17, 2021   $0.041666
         
May 31, 2021    June 15, 2021   $0.041666
         
June 30, 2021    July 15, 2021   $0.041666
         
July 30, 2021   August 16, 2021   $0.041666
         
August 31, 2021   September 15, 2021    $0.041666
         
September 30, 2021   October 15, 2021   $0.041666


Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.43 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.




