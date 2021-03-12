 

Jounce Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

12.03.2021   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.25 per share, including 750,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $64.7 million.

Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares were offered by Jounce pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on May 1, 2018. The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Malin Deon
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-259-3843
mdeon@jouncetx.com

Mark Yore
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-200-1255
myore@jouncetx.com




