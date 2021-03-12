Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has today 12 March 2021, purchased 24,104 shares of RomReal at NOK 1.95 per share in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,475,730 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act