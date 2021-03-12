 

GSB presents its latest development and technology with the GSTelecom App (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The world of technology continues to adapt to the needs of
humanity today, growing and expanding at an exponential rate, and this clear and
accurate statement is especially true for blockchain technology.

We are in the tenth year since the successful history of the blockchain, a
technology that first became known through Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency based on a
decentralised ledger system, then through the Ethereum Foundation, and now
through many software and high-tech companies and communities working around the
clock to develop services and products for and especially through blockchain.

One such company, led by its Chairman oft he Board Josip Heit, with the
corporate structure of a software powerhouse, is GSB Hamburg AG, based in the
legendary port city of Hamburg, in the north of Germany, with the name and brand
for itself created in this field since 2011 and made famous by successful
innovations, such as the G999, among others, in the field of technology.

Their latest announcement of a new development that GSB plans to bring to the
international market is their GSTelecom application. This is a
blockchain-secured and operated platform that allows all users to send and
receive voice chats, messages and pictures, all encrypted over the blockchain.A
blockchain is a continuously expandable list of data records, also called
"blocks", which are chained together using cryptographic methods. Each
individual block typically contains a cryptographically secure hash (scatter
value) of the previous block, a timestamp and transaction data, making fraud and
manipulation impossible and assuring users of absolute security.

How this works has been successfully proven for centuries and, among other
things, stops any kind of unsolicited as well as unwanted eavesdropping. In the
short explanation, one understands the technique within seconds, because in this
equally ingenious and above all ingenious technique, two sticks are symbolically
placed next to each other and scratched across, whereby each notch corresponds
to a debt to be assumed. The creditor takes one stick, the debtor the other. The
creditor will not be able to add a notch and the debtor will not be able to
remove one, since the comparison of the two sticks would immediately reveal the
forgery.

Pretty simple, isn't it? An ancient, but above all highly modern technology,
which can be extended by means of time stamps and encryption, which cannot be
manipulated with the current technology of the 21st century. Seen in this light,
