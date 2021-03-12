GSB presents its latest development and technology with the GSTelecom App (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The world of technology continues to adapt to the needs of

humanity today, growing and expanding at an exponential rate, and this clear and

accurate statement is especially true for blockchain technology.



We are in the tenth year since the successful history of the blockchain, a

technology that first became known through Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency based on a

decentralised ledger system, then through the Ethereum Foundation, and now

through many software and high-tech companies and communities working around the

clock to develop services and products for and especially through blockchain.





One such company, led by its Chairman oft he Board Josip Heit, with thecorporate structure of a software powerhouse, is GSB Hamburg AG, based in thelegendary port city of Hamburg, in the north of Germany, with the name and brandfor itself created in this field since 2011 and made famous by successfulinnovations, such as the G999, among others, in the field of technology.Their latest announcement of a new development that GSB plans to bring to theinternational market is their GSTelecom application. This is ablockchain-secured and operated platform that allows all users to send andreceive voice chats, messages and pictures, all encrypted over the blockchain.Ablockchain is a continuously expandable list of data records, also called"blocks", which are chained together using cryptographic methods. Eachindividual block typically contains a cryptographically secure hash (scattervalue) of the previous block, a timestamp and transaction data, making fraud andmanipulation impossible and assuring users of absolute security.How this works has been successfully proven for centuries and, among otherthings, stops any kind of unsolicited as well as unwanted eavesdropping. In theshort explanation, one understands the technique within seconds, because in thisequally ingenious and above all ingenious technique, two sticks are symbolicallyplaced next to each other and scratched across, whereby each notch correspondsto a debt to be assumed. The creditor takes one stick, the debtor the other. Thecreditor will not be able to add a notch and the debtor will not be able toremove one, since the comparison of the two sticks would immediately reveal theforgery.Pretty simple, isn't it? An ancient, but above all highly modern technology,which can be extended by means of time stamps and encryption, which cannot bemanipulated with the current technology of the 21st century. Seen in this light,