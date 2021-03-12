 

Food Union Innovates Flavours That Entice Consumers In Denmark

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 17:15  |  32   |   |   

RIGA, Latvia, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Fast Moving Consumer Good Company operating in several European markets, Food Union must craft products featuring unique flavours tied to local preferences to grow its local brands and deliver innovative ice cream. "A consumer-focused company needs to show that it grasps the preferences of its different consumer bases and is able to deliver new and innovative products based on these nuances," says Normunds Staņēvičs, CEO of Food Union Europe.

Flavours Unique to Denmark

In Denmark, Food Union Group is represented by ice cream producer Premier Is and ice cream door-step-delivery service company Hjem Is. Danish consumers have a craving for salty licorice, which is why Premier Is's Bourbon Vanilla ice cream, a flavour that offers both a licorice sauce and coating, is a national favorite. Though they enjoy this flavour all year round, Danes usually enjoy water-based ice cream in the summertime and indulge in creamy ice cream in colder seasons.

Food Union also found that Danes living in cities gravitate toward vegan and organic products innovated with fusion flavours such as mint and chocolate. While "in the countryside the most popular ice cream items are nougat, vanilla with blackcurrants and traditional stracciatella cones," adds Thomas Duhold Marcher, Marketing and Innovation Manager at Premier Is.

Regional Origins; Global Potential

Food Union's success grows from its ability to give each local and national business the freedom to research and develop products that will resonate with local customers. "We need to ensure that we create brands based on flavours and tastes that appeal to each market. We aim to introduce these products in new markets to create the same kind of 'wow' response among customers elsewhere," says Mr. Stanevics.

ABOUT FOOD UNION

Food Union is the leading ice cream producer in the Baltics and Denmark, and the group holds a strong market position in Norway, Romania, Russia and Belarus. Food Union develops local brands and delivers products in the premium snacking, ice-cream and dairy categories.

The company is backed by Hong Kong-based investment company Meridian Capital Limited, and one of Asia's largest private capital firms, PAG. They became Food Union shareholders in 2015 and 2018 in order to finance the construction of two dairy plants in China and facilitate the company's dynamic expansion into this market.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Food Union Innovates Flavours That Entice Consumers In Denmark RIGA, Latvia, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As a Fast Moving Consumer Good Company operating in several European markets, Food Union must craft products featuring unique flavours tied to local preferences to grow its local brands and deliver …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Printed Electronics for 6G Smart Surfaces Everywhere, IDTechEx Explores
Hackers Explain Hidden Dangers of Public Wi-Fi and How to Avoid Them
Intelligent Collaboration Promotes Digital Upgrading, H3C Launches Channel Kickoff 2021 in Turkey
CELLINK AB announces the completion of the offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ...
Tobii informs the market of supply chain disruptions
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Closing of $[320,000,000] Million Initial Public ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 2 Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Million Initial Public Offering
Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area