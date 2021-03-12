DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers 12.03.2021 / 17:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EU Commission closes proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers

Telefónica Deutschland confirms that the European Commission (EC) has closed its proceedings related to Telefónica Deutschland's obligations to offer 4G wholesale services to all interested players at 'best prices under benchmark conditions'. Those obligations result from the merger of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus in 2014.

The EC had provided Telefónica Deutschland with a respective Statement of Objections on 19 February 2019. Telefónica Deutschland fully cooperated with the EC and any preliminary concerns raised at that time have been resolved. Consequently, the EC has now closed the proceedings and there are no further proceedings pending.

