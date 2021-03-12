 

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.03.2021, 17:35  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers

12.03.2021 / 17:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 12 March 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Telefonica Deutschland Holding!
Short
Basispreis 2,55€
Hebel 11,25
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 2,08€
Hebel 7,89
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

EU Commission closes proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers

Telefónica Deutschland confirms that the European Commission (EC) has closed its proceedings related to Telefónica Deutschland's obligations to offer 4G wholesale services to all interested players at 'best prices under benchmark conditions'. Those obligations result from the merger of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus in 2014.

The EC had provided Telefónica Deutschland with a respective Statement of Objections on 19 February 2019. Telefónica Deutschland fully cooperated with the EC and any preliminary concerns raised at that time have been resolved. Consequently, the EC has now closed the proceedings and there are no further proceedings pending.

 

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


12.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175360

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175360  12.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175360&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers 12.03.2021 / 17:35 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt mit der HÜPPE GmbH führenden europäischen Anbieter von Badezimmerausstattung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit sehr guten vorläufigen Geschäftsjahreszahlen 2020 - EBITDA des ...
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG acquires more residential property in Berlin's outskirts
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces very good preliminary numbers for financial year 2020 - ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erreicht gemäß vorläufiger Zahlen den Forecast für 2020
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Kublai exceeds minimum acceptance threshold prior to end of acceptance period
DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Zahlung einer Dividende von EUR 0,98 pro Aktie vorgesehen
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren bezüglich 4G-Vorleistungsangebote von Telefónica Deutschland ein (deutsch)
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren bezüglich 4G-Vorleistungsangebote von Telefónica Deutschland ein
10.03.21
Update: IPO | Vantage Towers | Bald fällt der Startschuss
03.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'
01.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Infineon ersetzt Nokia im Eurostoxx 50
26.02.21
ROUNDUP 2/Kürzere Vertragslaufzeiten: Ministerin will schärferes Gesetz
26.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Overweight'
26.02.21
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Telekom schafft erstmals mehr als 100 Miliarden Euro Umsatz
25.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax gibt nach - 14 000 Punkte eine hohe Hürde
25.02.21
Börsenaspirant: IPO | Vantage Towers funkt vielversprechende Signale!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:18 Uhr
671
Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)