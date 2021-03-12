Root, Inc. is a technology company and the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root Insurance Company provides automobile insurance to drivers in 30 U.S. states. On October 27, 2020, Root conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Root, Inc. (“Root”) (NASDAQ: ROOT).

On March 9, 2021, BofA Securities, Inc. analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an “Underperform” rating on the premise that Root is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root “will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs.”

Following this news, Root’s common stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021 – a total decline of 54.93% from the IPO price.

If you are a Root investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

