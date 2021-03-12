 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ ROOT) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 17:31  |  35   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Root, Inc. (“Root”) (NASDAQ: ROOT).

Root, Inc. is a technology company and the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root Insurance Company provides automobile insurance to drivers in 30 U.S. states. On October 27, 2020, Root conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

On March 9, 2021, BofA Securities, Inc. analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an “Underperform” rating on the premise that Root is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root “will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs.”

Following this news, Root’s common stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021 – a total decline of 54.93% from the IPO price.

If you are a Root investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/root-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medi ....

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ ROOT) Investors The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Root, Inc. (“Root”) (NASDAQ: ROOT). Root, Inc. is a technology company and the parent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:05 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Root, Inc. - ROOT
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Root, Inc. - ROOT
25.02.21
Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results