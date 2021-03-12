 

Faurecia Availability of Universal Registration Document 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 17:31  |  36   |   |   

Nanterre (France), March 12, 2021

Availability of Universal Registration Document

The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;
  • the management report including extra-financial performance declaration;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • the reports from the statutory auditors.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal- ...) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Contacts
Presse
Eric FOHLEN-WEILL
Corporate communications Director
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58
eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

  		       


Analysts/Investors
Marc MAILLET
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com  		 

 
   

About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2020, the Group posted sales of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faurecia Availability of Universal Registration Document 2020 Nanterre (France), March 12, 2021 Availability of Universal Registration Document The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 11, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Bitfarms Ltd. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder ...
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
22.02.21
New perspectives - 2021 Faurecia's capital markets day
22.02.21
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
12
Faurecia und Hyundai bringen 1600 Wasserstoff-Lkw in die Schweiz