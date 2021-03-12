One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable April 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2021. This dividend represents One Liberty’s 113th consecutive quarterly dividend.



