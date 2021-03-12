EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Acquisition

Investis acquires Rohr AG and continues to grow its Real Estate Services segment



12-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Revenue of CHF 41 million in 2020

Business will continue to be operated under the well-known brand Rohr AG

Expansion of national market position in facility services business