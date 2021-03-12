 

EQS-Adhoc Investis acquires Rohr AG and continues to grow its Real Estate Services segment

  • Revenue of CHF 41 million in 2020
  • Business will continue to be operated under the well-known brand Rohr AG
  • Expansion of national market position in facility services business

