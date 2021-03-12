 

Ipsen Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

Date

 

 

Total number of shares
composing the share capital

 

Total number of voting rights (1)

28th February 2021

83,814,526

 

Gross total* of voting rights: 132,119,334

 

 

Net total** of voting rights: 131,047,236

 

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

*Gross Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross Total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

**Net Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsen Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital Regulatory News: Ipsen: Market : Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010259150 LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   Date     Total number of shares composing the share capital   Total number of voting rights (1) 28th February 2021 83,814,526   Gross total* of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Ipsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as First-line Treatment for Patients Living With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
22.02.21
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of Quality of Life When Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide)
12.02.21
Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
11.02.21
Ipsen Delivered Sales Growth and Margin Expansion in 2020 - Focused on Executing New Strategy and Delivering Financial Objectives in 2021