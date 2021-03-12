 

The World Economic Forum Recognises PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev as a 2021 Young Global Leader

MOSCOW, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev as a 2021 Young Global Leader.

Every year, WEF considers thousands of candidates to compile a list of the most inspiring and responsible leaders under the age of 40. To become a member of the World Global Leaders Forum, a candidate must demonstrate a deep personal commitment to serving the community at a local and global level and have an impeccable reputation. To date, this platform includes 1,400 outstanding young leaders from different spheres of society and from 120 countries.

As the organisers noted, in the 15 years since the Forum was founded, humanity has never so clearly needed young leaders with vision, courage and influence to promote positive changes on the planet.

"Over the past year, the world has dealt first-hand with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic inequalities, discrepancies in our healthcare systems, economic downturns and education shifting to digital formats. While many leaders call on the need to 'fix' what is broken, the more urgent need is to take immediate action. Young leaders around the world are leading by example and paving the way for action on these issues," the WEF official statement said, which announced the names of Young Global Leaders in 2021.

WEF President Børge Brende congratulated Andrey Guryev on his appointment as a Young Global Leader, noting that the 2021 list includes outstanding leaders from different industries and countries.

"I am pleased to congratulate Andrey Guryev on being selected as a Young Global Leader. The Class of 2021 features many outstanding leaders under 40 across borders and sectors, who are working to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. We are thankful for the difference these individuals are committed to making globally. Andrey's leadership in coordinating Russian business sector fighting the pandemic has been remarkable and serves as a role model," Børge Brende said.

Since the establishment of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs' Coordination Council to Combat Coronavirus, Andrey Guryev has served as its co-chairman, and in October he headed the Council. Large businesses have carried out major work both to protect the health of their employees and to support local health systems, medical workers, and vulnerable categories of citizens.  

