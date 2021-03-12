 

DGAP-News Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.03.2021, 18:02  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

12.03.2021 / 18:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

All proposed resolutions approved with large majority

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 12 March 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which took place on Friday, March 12, 2021, as a virtual event, including the:
 

1. Reappointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as executive member of the Board.

The Board nominated Dr. Ulrich Dauer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and regranted him the title of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2021.
 

2. Appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as executive member of the Board.

The Board nominated Mr. Florian Schmid for appointment as executive member of the Board and granted him the title of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2021.
 

3. Appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as external auditor for the financial year 2020.
 

20.06% of the voting shares were represented at the 2021 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. EGM.
 

All resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:
https://www.vivoryon.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021/


###


For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com

Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 or +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu


About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Disclaimer

