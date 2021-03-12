THRC Holdings Supports Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy

THRC Holdings L.P. (“THRC”), a QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shareholder owning 5.84% of total shares outstanding, today issued the following statement announcing its public support of the pending acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NYSE: FANG):

“We have felt for some time that consolidation in this market has been necessary to shore up companies’ balance sheets. We also believe that, while QEP has great management and assets, leverage is a real issue that would have to be addressed. To that end, this transaction provides a number of synergies that are hard for us to ignore and we believe the combined production along with the decreased leverage created in this transaction will allow a successful path forward for the combined company.