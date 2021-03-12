 

On court proceedings against UAB “GetJet Airlines” regarding charter flights agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 18:19  |  25   |   |   

AB Novaturas (the Company) notifies that a counterclaim of UAB “GetJet Airlines” (GetJet) submitted against the Company regarding the circumstances related to the performance of the charter flights agreement of 3 December 2018 was served on the Company on 9 March 2021.

The counterclaim was submitted in the civil case initiated by the Company against GetJet, where the Company had submitted a statement of claim for GetJet. The Company requests to declare that the performance of the charter flights agreement was affected by force majeure circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) pandemic across the world in 2020 or by the substantially changed circumstances, therefore the charter flights agreement was not performed in full. Since the charter flights agreement was terminated during the examination of the case, GetJet asks to declare that the contract was terminated unlawfully and to award penalties. The Company does not agree with the counterclaim submitted by GetJet.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426




