 

Net Element Releases Letter to Shareholders

CEO updates shareholders on pending merger with Mullen Technologies

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), today issues the following update on the pending merger with privately held Mullen Technologies, Inc. (“Mullen”), a Southern California-based electric vehicle (“EV”) company, in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which, subject to the merger being consummated, Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Since announcing on Dec. 29, 2020, that the Company entered into the First Amendment (the “Amendment”) to Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of Aug. 4, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), we have received a number of inquiries from shareholders requesting an update on the status of the Merger.

We would like to reassure our shareholders that we continue working diligently on the pending merger with Mullen as we combine financial results of both companies for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020.

As outlined in the Dec. 29, 2020, Amendment, the parties to the transaction agreed to extend the Outside Date referenced in the Merger Agreement to March 31, 2021.  In addition, pursuant to the Amendment, the Company and Mullen agreed that, if the registration statement on Form S-4 (with the merger proxy statement included as part of the prospectus) was not filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or prior to Jan. 15, 2021, then Mullen would pay the Company an agreed sum of $13,333 per day (the “Late Fee”) until such registration statement (with the merger proxy statement included as part of the prospectus) is filed with the SEC. To date, the Company has recorded an aggregate of $653,317 in Late Fee income due from Mullen.

According to Mullen, the company continues to make great strides in its development while working on the contemplated merger.

Additional details regarding the merger, including the complete Merger Agreement, can be found in Net Element’s report on Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Aug. 5, 2020, and may be obtained from the SEC website at https://sec.report/CIK/0001499961.

Sincerely,

Oleg Firer
Executive Chairman

About Net Element
Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using various technology solutions and Aptito, the Company’s cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omnichannel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 and 2018 Technology Fast 500. In 2017, the Company was recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at  www.NetElement.com.

