Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $362 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB84 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $362 million in SB Certificates (SB84 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 19, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the third SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-5H $89.090 4.12 6 0.8800% 0.7521% 100.4647 A-10F $159.173 7.30 16 1.4900% 1.4156% 100.4401 A-10H $114.094 7.25 33 1.6600% 1.5790% 100.4732 X-1 $362.357 4.97 2,650 1.1800% 27.2710% 5.2166

Details:

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB84 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.