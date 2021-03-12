Marathon to Participate in the Crypto/Blockchain Panel at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 16, 2021

Marathon’s chairman and CEO, Merrick Okamoto, will be participating in the Crypto/Blockchain panel on Tuesday, March 16 th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, will be participating at the 33 rd Annual Roth Conference , which is being held virtually on March 15-17.

The Crypto/Blockchain panel will explore the cryptocurrency mining industry, including how mining businesses operate and scale, their competitive advantages, their profitability potential, and the overall market opportunity. Interested parties can register for the panel in advance and view the live webcast at this link.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Marathon, please contact your ROTH representative or Marathon’s IR team at MARA@gatewayir.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of March 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

Marathon Digital Holdings Company Contact:

Jason Assad

Telephone: 678-570-6791

Email: Jason@marathonpg.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Investor Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Telephone: 949-574-3860

Email: MARA@gatewayir.com