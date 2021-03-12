 

Lloyds Bank plc Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lloyds Bank plc announces that on 11 March 2021 it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the Form 20-F is available through the 'Investors' section of our website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com and also online at www.sec.gov

Shareholders can receive hard copies of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Printed copies of the 2020 Lloyds Bank plc Annual Report on Form 20-F can be requested from Investor Relations by email to investor.relations@lloydsbanking.com

For further information:

Investor Relations  
Douglas Radcliffe    +44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director  
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com  
   
Corporate Affairs  
Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Media Relations  
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com  
   

