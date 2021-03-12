 

Vector Acquisition Corporation II Announces Closing of Upsized $450 Million Initial Public Offering

12.03.2021, 19:01  |  59   |   |   

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company led by Alex Slusky and formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 45,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $450 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VAQC” on March 10, 2021.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,750,000 shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or email: dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 9, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



