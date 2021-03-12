 

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference being held on March 15, 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Dan Boehle is scheduled to present at 1:10 p.m. EDT / 10:10 a.m. PDT on Monday, March 15.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the company’s website at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations. The presentation will be archived for 30 days and a transcript will be posted to the website.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:
Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155
Media: Steve Warren, vice president, communications 703-650-0278




