 

Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting Thursday, 8 April 2021

VINCI

French public limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €1,478,800,602.50
Registered office: 1 cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil Malmaison, France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
NAF: 7010Z
ISIN: FR0000125486
www.vinci.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting
Thursday, 8 April 2021

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Decree 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, VINCI’s shareholders are informed that the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting, initially scheduled to take place at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg-Saint Honoré, 75008 Paris – as announced in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 1 March 2021 (no. 26) – will now take place behind closed doors, without shareholders being physically present,

at 10:00 CET on Thursday, 8 April 2021,
at VINCI’s registered office:
1 cours Ferdinand de Lesseps,
92500 Rueil Malmaison.

Under ordinary business, the Board will propose that shareholders:

§  approve the consolidated and parent company financial statements for 2020, along with a dividend of €2.04 for each share carrying a dividend entitlement on 1 January 2020; the ex-dividend date would be 20 April 2021 and the dividend would be paid on 22 April 2021;

§  renew the terms of office of Yannick Assouad and Graziella Gavezotti as Directors for a period of four years;

§  renew the Company’s share buy-back programme for 18 months;

§  approve the remuneration policy for members of the Board of Directors and executive company officers and particularly that applicable to Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with remuneration paid in 2020 or due in respect of 2020 to VINCI’s company officers and to Mr Huillard;

§  state their opinion on the Company’s environmental transition plan.

Under extraordinary business, the Board will propose that shareholders renew authorisations allowing the Board to:

 

§  reduce the share capital through the cancellation of VINCI shares held in treasury;

§  increase the share capital by capitalising reserves;

§  increase the share capital and/or issue debt securities or securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, in order to give the Company the necessary flexibility to take the most appropriate measures for its financing and growth where needed;

