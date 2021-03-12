 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Warrior Met Coal, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (“Warrior” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Warrior reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, among other results, on February 24, 2021. The Company reported a loss of $33.7 million for the fourth quarter, which was larger than analyst expectations. The Company stated, "due to ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese ban on Australian coal and other potentially disruptive factors, Warrior will not be providing full year 2021 guidance at this time." The Company is also suspending its Stock Repurchase Program due to a "short-term focus of preserving cash and liquidity.”

