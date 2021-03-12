 

Virtu Mourns the Passing of Longtime Board Member, Jack Sandner

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), is saddened to announce the passing of longtime Board Member Jack Sandner.

Vincent Viola, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Virtu Financial said, “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our dear friend and advisor, Jack Sandner. For more than 30 years, Jack has been a personal friend and mentor to me and I thank God for allowing our paths to cross so long ago. I’ll be forever grateful for the guiding hand that Jack provided to me personally from the early days of my career on the floor of the NYMEX. As Chairman and later Chairman Emeritus of the CME, Jack brought invaluable insight and perspective to the Board at Virtu where we were lucky to have him join and advise us from the beginning. He was a mentor to all of us.”

Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer of Virtu Financial said, “On behalf of the entire Virtu family, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Sandner family. Because of Vinnie, I was fortunate to know and learn from Jack for many years. After founding Virtu, we were humbled when Jack agreed to join our board and his contributions to our firm are undeniable. It was a privilege and an honor to serve with Jack and all of us at Virtu will miss him dearly.”

Jack served as an independent board member of Virtu Financial, Inc. since Virtu’s IPO in April 2015 and had been a member of Virtu Financial's board of directors since November 2011. Most recently, Jack was a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

