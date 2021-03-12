 

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $333.5 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 20:41  |  46   |   |   

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 33,350,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,350,000 units issued pursuant to the underwriter’s exercise of its over-allotment option. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “DTOCU” on March 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “DTOC” and “DTOCW,” respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on healthcare technology and adjacent verticals.

The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Kevin Nazemi, who co-founded Oscar Health and served as its Co-Chief Executive Officer and co-founded Renew Health and served as its Chief Executive Officer. He concurrently serves as a director of Premera Blue Cross. Kyle Francis, former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Southern California Reproductive Center, will be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The team also includes independent directors Bradley Fluegel, former Chief Strategy Officer of Walgreens and Anthem, Jim Moffatt, former Global Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Consulting, and Heather Zynczak, former Chief Marketing Officer of Pluralsight, Inc. and Domo, Inc.

Barclays Capital Inc. served as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s plans with respect to the target industry for a potential business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $333.5 Million Initial Public Offering Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 33,350,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,350,000 units issued pursuant to the underwriter’s exercise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer