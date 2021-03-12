 

BW Offshore BW Ideol AS – NOK 575 million private placement successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 20:42  |  101   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR REPUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR REPUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

BW Ideol AS – NOK 575 million private placement successfully completed

Oslo, 12 March 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) and BW Ideol AS (the “Company” or “BW Ideol”) on 11 March 2021 regarding BW Ideol’s contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company raising up to approximately NOK 500 million in gross proceeds (the “Private Placement”). The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed.

The Private Placement consisted of 10,638,298 new shares (the “New Shares”) at NOK 47 per share (the “Offer Price”) raising gross proceeds of NOK 500 million and an over-allotment of 1,595,745 shares (the “Additional Shares”, and together with the New Shares, the “Offer Shares”), representing 15 percent of the New Shares allocated in the Private Placement, and bringing the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement to NOK 575 million.

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from leading domestic and international investors, including several specialist renewable energy investors. Kerogen Energy Fund II, L.P. and BW Offshore, through its wholly owned subsidiary BW Offshore Holding Pte. Ltd., pre-subscribed for and were allocated 2,510,638 shares (NOK 118 million) and 2,127,559 shares (NOK 100 million) in the Private Placement, respectively. Furthermore, Noria, a France-based family investment structure focusing on climate preservation and long-term development of renewable energy infrastructure was allocated 2,150,000 shares (NOK 101 million) in the Private Placement.

The Additional Shares will be settled by existing shares borrowed from BW Offshore’s wholly owned subsidiary BW Offshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“BW Offshore Holdings”) to the Managers (as defined below) (the "Over-allotment Option"), and which will be redelivered to BW Offshore Holdings upon expiry of the stabilization period described below. The Company has granted Carnegie AS, acting as stabilization manager on behalf of the Managers (the "Stabilization Manager"), an option to subscribe, at a price of NOK 47 per share (which is equal to the Offer Price in the Private Placement), up to a number of new shares equal to the number of Additional Shares to cover any short positions resulting from the over-allotment of the Additional Shares (the "Greenshoe Option"). The Company will only receive the proceeds from the sale of the Additional Shares to the extent that the Greenshoe Option is exercised.

