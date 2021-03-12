 

The Crossing Group Announces the Acquisition of Trenchless Crossing Support (TCS), Located in Houston, Texas

The Crossing Group of companies now includes The Crossing Company, The Tunneling Company, The Tunneling Company USA, The HDD Company, and The Trenchless Company. The combined group currently operates 35 HDD rigs and 20 spreads of tunnelling, augering, Direct Pipe, Geonex, and pipe ramming equipment.

EDMONTON, AB, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crossing Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Trenchless Crossing Support (TCS), located in Houston, Texas. TCS was founded in 2019 and, in a very short time, has become a recognized leader in the Direct Pipe industry, having successfully completed 19 projects. The outstanding leadership team, consisting of Kent Lawler, Alan Snider, and Shelton Carlisle, will retain ownership in TCS which will now be rebranded as The Trenchless Company. This impressive group will continue to manage all Direct Pipe related activities and will report to the President & CEO of The Crossing Group, Ryan MacLean. The Crossing Group is very excited to have such outstanding new team members and is looking forward to continuing this incredible momentum as they broaden their industry expertise and expand their diverse platform of trenchless services.

The Crossing Group is a leading provider of trenchless services throughout North America. Together, The Crossing Group and The Trenchless Company will continue to strive for long-term client relationships based on mutual success. This acquisition will work to strengthen The Crossing Group's core values as they excel together and ensure projects are completed to the highest standards of excellence.

For information on The Crossing Group of Companies or this acquisition, please contact Ryan MacLean at rmaclean@crossinggroup.com, or visit www.crossinggroup.com.

