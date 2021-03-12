 

DGAP-Adhoc Aareal Bank AG: Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aareal Bank AG: Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

12-March-2021 / 21:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

Today, the Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marija Korsch, that his absence due to ill health will last longer than originally expected and communicated on 8 November 2020. Whether and when Mr Merkens will be able to return to his duties cannot be reliably predicted at this point. The substitution regulations communicated for the Company's Management Board will remain in force until further notice. The Supervisory Board is expediting the search for a successor, which it has initiated as a precautionary measure, alongside an analysis of the size and composition of the Management Board, as communicated during the annual press conference on 24 February.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

12-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1175399

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175399  12-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175399&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diskussion: AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!
Disclaimer

