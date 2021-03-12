 

Blackstone Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 21:00  |  25   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences (“BPP Life Sciences”) has completed its previously announced acquisition of a best‐in‐class, 2.3 million square foot portfolio of lab office buildings from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for $3.4 billion. BPP Life Sciences is Blackstone Real Estate’s long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return life sciences strategy. BPP Life Sciences owns BioMed Realty, Blackstone’s life science real estate portfolio company.

Concurrent with close, Blackstone executed upon the sale of two life sciences assets affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine to Ventas, Inc. Pro forma for the sale, 97% of the portfolio is concentrated in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Two thirds of BioMed Realty’s platform, which has an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion, is concentrated in the Boston/Cambridge market, one of the fastest growing lab office submarkets in the country due to its adjacency to world-leading academic institutions and the largest cluster of pharmaceutical companies in the U.S.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities LLC served as financial advisors to Blackstone, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor. Eastdil Secured served as lead financial advisor to Brookfield, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. also provided financial advisory services to Brookfield in connection with the transaction.

The transaction was announced on December 14, 2020.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $187 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single-family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences (“BPP Life Sciences”) has completed its previously announced acquisition of a best‐in‐class, 2.3 million square foot portfolio of lab office buildings from a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Blackstone meldet Berufung von Iain Conn, früher CEO bei Centrica, zum Senior Advisor for Energy and Sustainability Investing
11.02.21
Blackstone to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor