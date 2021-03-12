Inogen Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab, and CFO, Alison Bauerlein, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.