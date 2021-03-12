 

RIDE BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – RIDE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 21:45  |  43   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) resulting from allegations that Lordstown Motors may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lordstown Motors securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2056.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno”. The report alleges, among other things, that based on “conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review” the Company’s book of 100,000 pre-orders “are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” Further, the report alleges that “[f]ormer employees also shared that the company has completed none of its needed testing or validation, including cold weather testing, durability testing, and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) testing required by the NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration].”

On this news, Lordstown Motors' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 12, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lordstown Motors - Ride
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RIDE BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – RIDE WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) resulting from allegations that Lordstown Motors may have issued …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in ...
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) on Behalf of Investors
21:35 Uhr
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investors
04.03.21
Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
02.03.21
Lordstown Motors and Holman Enterprises Announce Co-Marketing Agreement and Expanded Alliance
17.02.21
Lordstown Motors To Race Endurance Electric Pickup Truck Skateboard in San Felipe 250 Race in Baja California on April 17

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20:03 Uhr
12
Lordstown Motors - Ride