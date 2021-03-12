 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2021 / 22:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ross L.
Last name(s): Levine

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Subsequent to the grant release of 3,946 Restricted Stock Units on February 28, 2021, receipt of 1,978 Common Shares upon net share settlement.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Release of 3,946 Restricted Stock Units on February 28, 2021 based on grant made on February 28, 2018. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 26, 2021: $50.00. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 1,781 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64996  12.03.2021 



