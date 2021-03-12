Chemed Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a virtual presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m. (ET).

The virtual presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the presentation materials, through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.