 

The Flowr Corporation Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Public Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced offering (the “Offering”), it has filed a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada, other than Québec. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement among Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”), ATB Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”), the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 30,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.51 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $15,300,000.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of Flowr (each a “Common Share”) and one full Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 per Common Share for a period of 2 years from the Closing Date (defined hereafter).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 Units at the Issue Price, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date, which would result in additional proceeds of $2,295,000. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares, and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Lead Underwriter.

The Underwriters are to be paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to receive Unit purchase warrants of the Company (the “Underwriters’ Warrants”) equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, with each Underwriters’ Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

