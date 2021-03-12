 

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Series A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 22:15  |  36   |   |   

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: LMACU) (“LMAC”) today announced that, commencing March 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in LMAC’s initial public offering of 57,500,000 units completed on January 26, 2021 may elect to separately trade the shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “LMACU,” and the shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “LMACA” and “LMACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LMAC’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the initial offering by LMAC may be obtained for free by visiting Edgar on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by calling (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the trading on Nasdaq of the shares and warrants underlying the units. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and LMAC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of LMAC with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of LMAC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of LMAC’s registration statement on Form S-1 and the prospectus related to LMAC’s initial public offering.

About Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”) is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LMAC intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries. The sponsor of LMAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”), holds a 20% interest in LMAC that is attributed to Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Series A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing March 15, 2021 Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: LMACU) (“LMAC”) today announced that, commencing March 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in LMAC’s initial public offering of 57,500,000 units completed on January 26, 2021 may elect to separately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group
AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in ...
Mastercard Kicks Off Strivers Initiative Multi-City Educational Road Show and Fearless Fund Grant ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference