 

WKHS INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, TOP RANKED AND TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Workhorse Group Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – WKHS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Workhorse securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Workhorse class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2042.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: ((1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Workhorse class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2042.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



