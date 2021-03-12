 

Executive Network Partnering Corporation Announces Dates for Proposed Stock Split and Warrant Amendment

Executive Network Partnering Corporation (the “Company” or “ENPC”) (NYSE: ENPC, ENPC.U, and ENPC WS) today announced that it has set expected dates for the Company's proposed 1 to 2.5 stock split and 1 to 2.5 warrant split, subject to shareholder approval of the stock split and warrant holders’ approval of the proposed warrant agreement amendments at special meetings of stockholders and warrant holders to be held on March 24, 2021. The record date will be March 22, 2021 and the payment date will be March 25, 2021.

If the stock split and warrant agreement amendment are approved, each share of Class A common stock and warrant to purchase a share of Class A common stock will turn into 2.5 shares of Class A common stock and 2.5 warrants (with an exercise price of $11.50), respectively.

In addition, each holder of a CAPS (the unit that currently is made up of a share of Class A common stock and 1/4 of a warrant to purchase a share of Class A common stock at $28.75) will retain a share of Class A common stock and 1/4 of one warrant in such unit and will separately receive 1.5 shares of Class A common stock and 3/8th of a warrant that will not be part of the unit. The warrants after the amendment will be warrants to purchase a share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

The units, Class A Common Stock, and warrants will begin trading on an adjusted basis on the morning of March 26, 2021 under the existing trading symbols: “ENPC.U,” “ENPC” and “ENPC WS,” respectively.

The proposed stock split may occur even if the proposed warrant amendments are not approved. In such case the warrants would become warrants to purchase 2.5 shares of Class A common stock at $28.75.

If effectuated, the stock split would result in an increase in the number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding and thereby decrease the trading price of ENPC’s Class A common stock.

Where the stock split or warrant amendment would result in a holder being entitled to a fractional share or fractional warrant, the number of shares or warrants issued to such holder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares or warrants, and in the case of shares, holders will receive cash in lieu of such fractional shares.

ENPC anticipates that the stock split and related matters, if effectuated, will allow easier comparison to the trading prices of the securities of other special purpose acquisition companies.

The proposed stock split amendment would also result in a 1 to 2.5 stock split and a related adjustment to the terms of the Class B common stock and Class F common stock solely to adjust for the split of the Class A common stock and Class B common stock.

