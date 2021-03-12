 

Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Reaffirming Support for Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today issued the following statement in response to Glass Lewis & Co.’s (Glass Lewis) decision to reaffirm its previous recommendation of support for the pending acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG) (Diamondback).

The Company is pleased to receive Glass Lewis’ continued support of its pending transaction with Diamondback Energy as evidenced by Glass Lewis reaffirming its position and continuing to recommend that QEP’s shareholders vote in favor of the transaction at the upcoming meeting of QEP’s stockholders on March 16, 2021 (Special Meeting). In its initial report, Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction given that QEP and Diamondback will have a “strengthened ability to generate returns for investors and return capital to stockholders, compared to QEP on a standalone basis” and that the proposed acquisition represents “the best path currently available to maximize QEP shareholder value.”

Glass Lewis’ decision follows Institutional Shareholder Services’ (ISS) reaffirmation of its previous recommendation of support in which ISS cited the transaction’s “credible strategic rationale and multiple levers for value creation.”

QEP’s Special Meeting will be held virtually via the Internet on March 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. MT. QEP stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021, are entitled to vote. Investors with questions about the transaction or how to vote their shares may contact the company’s proxy solicitor, Georgeson LLC, toll-free at (800) 903-2897.

About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “will” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and current views about future events, which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of the proposed merger with Diamondback and the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the merger.

