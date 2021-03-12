 

Resverlogix Announces Change in Fiscal Year-End to December 31

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the “Company”) (TSX:RVX) today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31, from its current fiscal year-end of April 30. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Resverlogix believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peers and will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Resverlogix will report, in March 2021, audited financial results for a transitional fiscal period for the eight months ended December 31, 2020 with comparative financial statements as at and for the year ended April 30, 2020. Thereafter, the Company will revert to a quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st fiscal year-end, with reporting periods ending on the last day of March, June, September, and December each year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the reporting of the Company’s transitional fiscal year-end and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cognitive disorders, high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




